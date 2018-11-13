Matthew James Altomaro, age 83, of Lamont, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at his home surrounded by family. He was born October 27, 1935, in Greenwich, CT, to the late Matthew Joseph and Anna Marie Altomaro.

Matthew moved to Tampa, FL in 1951, where his family ran a marina. In 1975, he packed up his family and moved to Monticello, FL. He worked at the Elks Club in Tallahassee (Lifetime Member) and opened Big Bend Kennels in Monticello. After he retired from the Elks Club, he became a full time dog trainer and breeder of the pointing breeds. His love for quail hunting was only second to his love of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Altomaro, of Monticello; his son, Matthew Altomaro, and step-son Jason Vickers, both of Monticello; his daughters, Tina Sweeney (Paul), of Tallahassee, FL and Michelle Nix (Don) of Havana, FL; his grandchildren, P.J. Sweeney, Danielle and Michael Nix, Matthew and Jessica Altomaro, Emma and Jacob Vickers; his sister, Toni Ackerman of St. Petersburg, FL; his four great grandchildren and four nieces and nephews.

Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello is handling arrangements. The family is honoring Matthew’s wishes and there will be no services.

