Mattie R. Story Boland, age 88, of Wacissa, passed away peacefully in her sleep around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH). She was surrounded by her loving family. She received many visits and calls by family and friends.

Born Aug. 8, 1930, in Jefferson County, she was the daughter of James Bird Roach Story and Mary Elizabeth Tharp Story.

She was a compassionate, kindhearted and hardworking woman who always put others first. She was a loving, dedicated wife for 64 years and a wonderful mother. She talked a lot about her memories working at TMH as a nurse’s aide. She also worked at Rose Printing Company, S&H Green Stamp Store, and the Leon County school system.

She loved bright colors and all things that sparkled. She loved going to the beach, the flea market, cooking for the family, riding the golf cart down to the pond to go fishing, tending to her dogs, cats and chickens, and playing and swimming in her pool.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Boland and her sisters, Mary Irene (William Clark), Rochelle (James Bailey) and Lilly Florence (Pete Spratt). She lived a happy life dedicated to God and her family, including: her husband Wilton Boland; their son Donnie Boland; their daughter Connie Boland Lord (husband Bobby); her grandchildren: Jimmy Boland (Monica), Danny Boland, Debra Boland-Mims (Jeff), Tamela Lord-Penrod, Tasha Lord (Shawn), Tara Lord (Billy), Tyler Boland and Trevor Boland (Caitlin); great-grandchildren: Charlie, Kyle, Airon, Wesley, Mallory, Hunter, Thomas, Heidi and Owen; great-great-grandchildren: Jonce, Elizabeth, Abigail, Marcus, Aza, Cole, Siren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Wacissa Pentecostal Holiness Church with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Beth Page Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wacissa Pentecostal Church (152 Tram Rd., Monticello, FL 32344) or Big Bend Hospice House (1723 Mahan Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308).

