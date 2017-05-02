May Church News Notes

May 3

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

May 3-5

St. Phillip AME Church, 08 Phillip Road, will host a Springtime Revival Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. nightly with guest Evangelist Bishop Chancey D. King, Sr., pastor of Greater Works Tabernacle in Atlanta Georgia. He is the son of Rev. Gloria Cox. Rev. J.W. Tisdale, pastor. 850-997-4226

May 4

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

May 4

Tri-County Ministries offers a GED program with classes at Harvest Center on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

May 4

Elizabeth Baptist Church will open its doors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday for the 66th annual National Day Of Prayer. This annual event is designed to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture. The church will be open to the public. Stop by and pray as long or short as you desire.

May 4

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come, and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567. The May meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church on East Dogwood Street. Guest speaker will be retired Pharmacists Lamar Slappy. This is a National Day of Prayer and the Monticello Rotary Club will sponsor the meal.

May 7

Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 690 Cypress Street, will celebrate its Deacon, Deaconess, and Mother Board Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Rev. Albert Bivens, Jr., pastor of Greater New Bethel AME Church in Live Oak, will deliver The Spoken Word. Rev. Dr. Melvin Roberts, pastor.

May 7

Union Branch Missionary Baptist Church family invites the community to join with them as they celebrate the 5th Anniversary of their pastor Rev. Terry L. Presley, Sr. beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Henry Macon and the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in charge of service. Then, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kelvin Johnson and the St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church in charge of service. If any more information is needed contact Dea. Cornelius Duhart at 850-510-2496 or Sis. Cecelia Hawkins at 850-309-1232. Come and fellowship together in the name of the Lord.

May 8

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

May 9

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

May 10

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday in the back room of the Brick House Eatery. For more information, contact Pastor John Hicks at monticelloministry@aol.com.

May 16

Tri-County Ministries will host a Second Harvest Farm Share on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

May 17

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

May 18

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.

May 22

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

May 26

Food Share distribution at Christ Episcopal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday of each month at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

May 26, 27

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. Usually on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6:30 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

