Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

ABC Simple as 1, 2, 3 will begin again at the R.J. Bailar Public Library, 375 South Water Street in Monticello, on Mondays through May, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This May Family Event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Literacy Alliance, promoting: 'All Hands On Books.'

Bring your children for food, fun, books, and more! Plant a tree, flower gardens, fruit and vegetable gardens, move together through books.

For more information call the Library at 850-342-0205.