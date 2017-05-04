Mayhaw Festival May 13, 14

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 11th annual Mayhaw Festival will be held this year on Mother's Day weekend, May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Golden Acres Ranch, just north of downtown Monticello, 704 Barnes Road. There's a lot of new excitement planned for this year's family fun event including local arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, hayrides, and a picnic area.

Local vendors, non-profits, and educators are invited to join in the day's activities. There will be representatives from the Jefferson County Extension 4-H, Fresh from Florida, Farm Bureau, Monticello Volunteer Fire Department with mascots Thor and Laroque, the Camilla Garden Circle, and Timber Bamboo Nursery just to highlight a few.

Vendors will have and for sale honey, soaps, baked goods, Atlas garden gloves, bamboo plants, poles, apparel, and coffee. There will also be specialty crafts like woodworking, blacksmithing, and knife artists.

There will be Great Pyrenees puppies available for working farms. They will be eight weeks old on Saturday. Miniature Myotonic, Tennessee Fainting Goats, will also be available for adoptionand for sale.

There will be interesting fiber-related demonstrations, such as weaving, carding wool, quilting, cross stitch, and so much more. A loom will be setup to try your hand at rug making. There may even be a Mayhaw jelly-making demonstrations. A basketball net and a corn hole game will be set up... just for fun. Check out mayhawberryfestival.com for more fun and updated information.

There will be lots to see and do and purchase from area vendors and the country store will have a supply of freshly harvested Mayhaw berries, homemade jellies, and Charissa's felt critters. The farm pastures and barns will also be filled with goats and babies, sheep, chickens, guineas, and great Pyrenees dogs and puppies. There will be petting stations for the animals.

Education and classes will be held by local associations and crafts people for those interested. This event is sponsored in part by Farm Credit of Northwest Florida. For more information about the festival go to goldenacresranchflorida.com/visit-us or contact Bobbie Golden at 850-997-6599.

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida will sponsor the daily hayrides, and FMB will sponsor the Petting Place.

Encourage anyone you know to come enjoy the day at Golden Acres Ranch, just north of downtown Monticello and east off Highway 19, 704 Barnes Road. There is plenty of parking and there is a picnic area.