McCain and Pouliotte

It is a shame Mr. Pouliotte is so filled with bile and hatred of John McCain. Yes sir, you are entitled to your opinion, but I respectfully disagree.

Disclaimer: I am an unabashed old liberal feminist who opposed the Vietnam War, opposes military style guns on demand or bashing free press rights, thinks the government has no business telling women what they can or must do with their bodies, does not find Scandinavian style "socialism" evil, favors universal health care, thinks a living wage strengthens society, while a tax break for folks making more than 50 times the median wage of workers (i.e. the real profit producers) violates the social contract of a democratic nation.

My objection to your diatribe is the failure to acknowledge John McCain was human. Sure, his personal decisions were not always the noblest: gambling, liquoring, wenching. Who among us can say we are without dumb, embarrassing, and utterly selfish actions in our biographies? I cannot imagine the strength of character it would take to survive 5+ years of torture and emerge reasonably normal. Give him a break.

In toto, Senator McCain served our country for many decades with a sense of duty, honor, and courage. How rare. Did I always or even often agree with his political decisions (e.g. Sarah Palin)? Hardly. To sully the well lived life of a man who recently passed strikes me as petty and mean spirited.

John McCain is one of the few politicians today who made me proud to be an American.

Ann Cocheu