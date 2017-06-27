Medical marijuana back in county’s court

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Now that Florida lawmakers have passed medical marijuana legislation, the ball is back in county officials’ courts.

That was pretty much the message that Attorney Scott Shirley delivered to the Jefferson County Commission on Thursday evening, June 15.

Shirley told commissioners that the Florida Legislature had passed the medical marijuana bill on the previous Friday, June 9, and now it was up to them to decide the next step.

The choice for local officials under the legislation was extremely limited, Shirley said.

“You can ban medical marijuana from the county entirely or you can treat it as a pharmacy,” Shirley said. “You don’t have the flexibility that was discussed at the summit.”

He said that the way it was set up, it was a vertically integrated system, meaning that one state-licensed company per county would control the growth, production and dispensing of the medical marijuana.

He said that besides the currently licensed facilities, the new law allowed the licensing of 10 additional ones and each could have up to 25 dispensaries.

But bottom line, Shirley reiterated, the county’s choice was to ban dispensaries altogether or treat them like pharmacies.

The good thing, he said, was that the temporary moratorium that the commission imposed in April would allow it time to see how implementation of the new law played out in other counties.

Jefferson County officials imposed a three-to-four month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries on April 20 to allow time for study of the issue. The moratorium extends until Sept. 1, or sooner if the commission decides.

The legislation that lawmakers approved on Friday, June 9, expands the compassionate use of medical marijuana, as states a press release from the Senate President’s office.

Florida Senate Bill 8A, titled Medical use of Marijuana, and Senate Bill 6A, titled Public Records, Medical Marijuana Use Registry, Physician Certification for Marijuana and Dispensing, Department of Health, together “implement Article X, section 29 of the Florida Constitution.

“This legislation demonstrates fidelity to the Constitution by fully and faithfully implementing the constitutional amendment passed by 71 percent of voters last November,” Senate President Joe Negron is quoted saying. “The legislation also affirms our commitment to local control by allowing local governments to regulate the location of dispensing facilities. In addition, the legislation enhances research opportunities that will allow scientists and physicians to study and improve this medicine for our fellow citizens who are suffering from serious medical conditions and illnesses.”

Here are some highlights of the new legislation:

To be eligible for medical marijuana, patients must be certified by a licensed Florida physician as having at least one of the qualifying medical conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, AIDS, or post traumatic stress disorder, among many others.

Prior and after certifying a patient, the physician must determine that medical marijuana would likely outweigh the potential health risks to a patient; check the patient’s prescription history; and recertify every 30 weeks.

The law removes the three-month treatment prerequisite for patients and requires the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) to create and maintain an online medical marijuana use registry for patients, caretakers and physicians.

The law clarifies that edibles and vaping are permitted, but smoking is prohibited.

The law requires that the licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs) be vertically integrated to cultivate, process, transport and dispense low-THC marijuana, medical marijuana and medical marijuana delivery devices.

The law requires that 10 additional MMTCs be licensed no later than Oct. 3, 2017.

Going forward, the law requires that four additional MMTCs be licensed for every 100,000 active patients in the medical marijuana use registry.

The law restricts the number of dispensing facilities that each MMTC may initially establish to 25, with an additional five dispensing facilities allowed for every 100,000 active patients in the FDOH-kept registry.

The law requires that dispensing facilities “look and feel like a physician’s office.”

The law allows local governments to regulate the location of dispensing facilities and ban dispensaries entirely within their jurisdiction’s boundaries. If. However, a local government permits dispensing facilities, it may not impose limits on their numbers.

The law requires the FDOH to implement a statewide marijuana education and illicit use prevention campaign regarding the health effects of marijuana use, particularly on minors and young adults.

The law requires that the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles implement a statewide impaired driving education campaign to raise awareness and prevent marijuana-related and cannabis-related impaired driving.

A MMTC cultivating or processing facility may not be located within 500 feet of public or private elementary, middle or high school.

How we got here. In 2014, the Florida Legislature approved the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act, which allowed patients suffering from cancer or a condition that chronically produced seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms to use low-THC cannabis.

In 2015, the Legislature enacted the Right to Try Act, which authorized eligible patients with terminal conditions to receive an investigational drug, biological product or device.

In 2016, the Legislature expanded the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act to allow terminally ill patients to use medical cannabis under the Right to Try Act.

In November 2016, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment creating several exemptions from criminal and civil liability related to the medical use of marijuana for qualifying patients, physicians, treatment centers and caregivers.