Medical marijuana dispensaries are coming

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Given the limited choice available to them relative to medical marijuana dispensaries, which choice was either to ban them entirely or allow them and regulate them the same as pharmacies, county officials chose the latter option on Thursday evening, Sept. 7.

They did it by consensus, although two of the five commissioners weren’t present. The consensus was to follow state law and allow the dispensaries in Jefferson County.

Attorney Scott Shirley reiterated that if allowed, the dispensaries would be classified as retail, the same as pharmacies. Meaning that they would be allowed in three land-use categories under the county’s Land Development Code (LDC).

