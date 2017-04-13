Commission to impose moratorium

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

County officials last week took the first step toward the implementation of an ordinance that would place a temporary moratorium on the dispensing of medical marijuana here.

Ordinance 2017-042017-01, on which the Jefferson County Commission held a first public hearing on Thursday, April 6, would impose a moratorium on medical cannabis dispensing facilities in the interest of public health, safety and welfare.

The moratorium, which is expected to be approved at its second public hearing on May 4, would go into effective immediately and continue in effect until Sept. 1, or sooner if the commission amends the date.

The moratorium would apply to dispensing facilities, whether they are new or existing ones that want to relocate within unincorporated Jefferson County, even if owned or operated by an approved dispensing organization.

During the moratorium, the county will neither issue nor accept applications for any business tax receipts, business licenses, building or development permits or licenses of any kind for new or relocating facilities.

So as to cover all bases, the ordinance specifically states that the moratorium additionally applies to “all medical cannabis activities by any person or entity that is not an approved dispensing organization under Florida law.”

During the period of the moratorium, the county directs county staff to study the impacts of medical marijuana activities on the health, safety and welfare of citizens and

recommendations on which zoning districts are best suited for said dispensaries, among other things.

The ordinances draws its authority from Florida Constitution and assigns the commission the authority to impose the moratorium based on the powers granted to it by state law in the area of the establishment and enforcement of “zoning and such business regulations as are necessary to protect the public.”

It further notes that Florida law grant counties the authority to determine the criteria for the number and location of dispensing facilities.

As for he basis of the ordinance, the Florida Legislature in 2014 enacted the businesses and make rec-Compassionate Medical Marijuana Act, which legalized the cultivation, processing and dispensing of “Low-THC Cannabis” by licensed dispensing organizations for qualified patients, as defined by law. THC is the primary intoxicant in marijuana.

In 2016, the Florida Legislature amended the Right to Try Act in order to legalize the cultivation, production and dispensing of “medical marijuana”, as legally defined, as well as associated derivative products, by licensed dispensing organizations to “eligible patients,” again as legally defined.

To date, five companies licensed by the Florida Department of Health have begun cultivating, processing and dispensing medical marijuana products, and one additional company is engaged in dispensing the product, according to Attorney Scott Shirley, who drafted the county’s ordinance.

In 2016, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment ballot initiative to legalize the cultivation, production and dispensing of medical marijuana in general. The initiative also included “High THC Cannabis” and legalized the product to a larger population of eligible patients.

The constitutional amendment gives the Florida Department of Health six months to formulate and adopt new rules for the cultivation, processing and dispensing of medical marijuana, including “High-TDC Cannabis”, at the same time that legislators engage in lawmaking for the same purpose.

The intent of the county’s moratorium is to take advantage of the six-month period and allow local officials time to determine the best way to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries within the limits allowed by state law and also determine the most suitable zones to place such facilities.

Meanwhile, marijuana remains illegal under federal law. To date, federal prosecutors have been granted discretion to defer to state regulation in states that have legalized the use of marijuana, medical or otherwise. The new Attorney General, however, is a staunch opponent of the legalization of marijuana, and has given indications that the current policy may change. Which would put states such as Florida in an uneasy situation vis-à-vis the federal government.