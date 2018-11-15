Medicine collection day a huge success

Debbie Snapp
Jefferson Communities Water System (JCWS) held an Operation Medicine Cabinet project on November 3 in the Winn Dixie Plaza. It was a Saturday of collecting for, the disposing of, unused and expired prescription drugs and other unwanted medicines, needles, medical waste and such.
Partnering with JCWS and representative Julie Conley were Southern Waste Information eXchange (SWIX) representatives Tom Edwards and Gene Jones, Emily Anderson with the City of Monticello and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Corporal Trevor Boland