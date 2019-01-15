Meet ACA’s Librarian: Amy Kell

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

When students at Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) returned from their break over the Christmas and New Years holiday, they were greeted by a new, friendly face in the library.

Amy Kell is the newest hire at the Christian school and will be teaching information studies out of the school's library.

Kell says that she loves reading and working with children, both aspects that helped her pursue a career as a school librarian. In addition, Kell remarked that her own elementary school librarian served as an influence to help guide her into this profession.

Kell says that her biggest frustration is not having enough time to catalog books or do the routine library maintenance – such as weeding or mending – that is often needed in order to keep her library looking fresh and pristine for students.

“I want to keep the library a welcoming place for students and staff,” writes Kell, adding that she aspires to show the love of Christ to everyone she comes in contact with at the school.

She looks forward, especially, to establishing new friendships with her co-teachers and the students at ACA in the upcoming school year, as well as developing her own personal growth as a Christian and librarian.

According to Kell, she hopes that the ACA students will eventually look back on their time as students while she served as their school's librarian and will remember her as a kind person who “made the library a fun learning place.”

“I love working in libraries and strive to keep it a welcoming place!” Kell adds.

A current resident of Tallahassee, Kell was born and partially raised in Pensacola, FL., though she also spent many years in Columbia, SC. as well.

Kell is a human-mom to her two awesome cats, named Peaches and Puff and enjoys dancing, reading, technology and hands-on crafts. She also likes to stay fit and active through Zumba.

Her favorite verse from the Bible is Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Amy Kell has had previous experience working in the Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University libraries and has worked for Jefferson Somerset as a media specialist.

She describes herself as a “kind person and team player.”

Next time you stop by the library at the school, be sure to say hello and welcome Amy Kell to the staff and family at Aucilla Christian Academy!