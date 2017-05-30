Meet “Coachy” Dan Nennsteil

Lynette Norris

Now the Athletic Director for Aucilla Christian Academy, Dan Nennsteil is a former Gator married to a Seminole, who has worked at ACA for 14 years.

“It’s the best job you can have,” he said, adding that he loves being known as “Coachy” to all the students.

“It’s been a great ministry and God has been good to me.”

He felt a calling to be a teacher, but not in a classroom. Ideally, he wanted a P.E./basketball coach position, but since there are very few “purely P.E. jobs” left anymore, but nothing seemed to fit the bill. He was even considering not pursuing that avenue when he discovered that ACA was looking for a P.E. teacher and basketball coach as well as someone to coach cross-country and track.

“We went from last place to going to State,” he said. “God works those things out. God’s always working, pulling the strings, setting things in place. A great designer…like gears in a wheel meshing together.” Wait…this isn’t (that other civic club?)

Kiwanis members shared a laugh with their guest speaker as he realized that the gear wheel was (that other civic club’s) logo, the latter jokingly lamenting that his “nice little metaphor” wouldn’t work here.

Nevertheless, he still had plenty of good things to share about ACA’s athletic program. Some of those include:

• In football, the highlight this year was beating Monroe, because Aucilla was the underdog in that contest.

• In golf, Meghan Scoffield went to State, and the boys’ team went to regional.

• In track, the cross-country team made it out of the district.

• The volleyball team made it to regional for the second year in a row.

• Both the girls and boys basketball teams have had their most successful year ever.

• In the second year of tennis, the boys’ team has been undefeated and the girls have had a great winning season as well.

• In softball, the girls are the reigning State champs.

• In baseball they are #1 in the district.

“It’s been a great ministry for me, and a great blessing,” he said. “And I appreciate how much the community supports us…we try to represent Jesus.”

