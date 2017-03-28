Meet Jefferson’s fashion-forward 4-H students

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 2017 Elite Sewing Classes were finished for about a dozen 4-H students. It was now March 21, and the judging phase of their efforts had begun. Gladys Nealy, the sewing instructor, offered official thanks to the two women who volunteered their time to be the Clothing Construction judges.

Sophia Garmon is a retired Budget Analyst from the State of Florida and a member of Mt. Pleasant Ministries Missionary Baptist Church in Capps. She is the owner of Weddings to Please, where she makes beautiful flowers for weddings and receptions. She also cooks fabulous cakes.

Cecilia Rucker is semi-retired from 40 years of all forms of insurance, risk management and employee benefits, and is now hooked on genealogy, researching her roots. Her mother was the youngest of 14 children, in which all of the girls (nine) became accomplished seamstresses. Ms. Rucker herself is now more focused on quilting and crafts, and also enjoys sports, music, church, friends, large families and childhood memories. She is especially excited to see young people learning useful skills that will become more valuable to them as life goes on.

Meanwhile, the young sewing students gathered at the extension office to practice their runway skills for their Thursday, March 30 Fashion Review and Share-the-Fun Talent Show at the Kelly Kilpatrick Auditorium (the “old High School Auditorium”) on South Water Street. The show starts at 6 p.m., and the community is cordially invited to come out and see what the Jefferson County 4-H kids can do, and show their support for the Jefferson County 4-H program.

