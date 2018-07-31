Meet the Candidates on Aug. 8

Savannah Reams, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, the ECB Publishing's 2018 election feature will be published in the Monticello News.

Before the polls open, we make it our goal to provide our subscribers with the scoop on all the local candidates, their stance on important issues and their plans to make our county great.

It is our goal that you, the reader, receive all of the facts you need before you make your decision!

We also include valuable information about early voting, voting requirements and voting locations.

Make sure you pick up a copy of the Aug. 8 issue of the Monticello News and prepare to cast your ballot!