Mega Millions® lottery scam

The Florida Lottery is warning citizens of a lottery scam involving MEGA MILLIONS® in which scammers are sending emails to the public indicating they may have won $1 million, in an effort to obtain personal and financial information. Do not respond to these emails; if you have not purchased a MEGA MILLIONS ticket, you cannot win a prize.

The email features the MEGA MILLIONS logo as part of the letterhead, and states that the recipient was among a group of randomly selected people to participate in an ongoing MEGA MILLIONS drawing. Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves in order to participate. The email goes on to warn the recipient not to share this information with other people in order to avoid impersonation and a double claim.

Florida Lottery players will never be required to transfer funds to secure their winnings for MEGA MILLIONS or any other Florida Lottery game. For more information and to find other tips to protect yourself, visit www.flalottery.com. To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730.