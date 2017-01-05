Megan Schofill named 2016 All Big Bend Golfer of the Year

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy sophomore Megan Schofill distinguished herself in her chosen sport during the recently completed season, winning both the All-Big Bend Championship and a medal and district title in girls’ golf.

Schofill, who qualified for the state tournament for the third consecutive year in 2016, was recognized in December as the 2016 All-Big Bend Player of Year, after winning the Big Bend Championship and District 3-1A title.

Schofill is reported to have averaged 36.2 per nine holes this season, which is considered good, and she shot a two-under par 70 at the Capital City Country Club to win the Big Bend title.

Would she say she had a good year?

“I would say so,” Schofill said on Monday, Jan. 2. “I think it was a good year overall.”

Even so, she said she aimed to do better next year and planned to continue improving her game.

“I want my score to be lower,” Schofill said. “And I want more consistency in my game and how I play.”

The ACA 10th grader has been playing golf seriously going on four years, starting after seventh grade, when she switched from softball to golf.

Actually, she had started playing golf in the fourth or fifth grade, Schofill qualified.

“But I wasn’t very serious about it,” she said. “In sixth grade I started taking it more seriously.”

Schofill plans to pursue golf once she gets into college, possibly at FSU, Clemson or Florida Gulf Coast University. Beyond that, she doesn’t know if she will try to pursue golf professionally. For now, however, her focus is strictly on continuing to improve her game.