Melinda Heins Ramsey passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

She was born in Jacksonville, FL on Aug. 26, 1946, and she lived in the Tallahassee area after 1985.

She leaves behind her very close friends and beloved cats and dogs. Melinda was an involved animal activist and supported many agencies throughout the world. She will be sorely loved and missed forever.

A graveside service will be heldat 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, in Monticello.

Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello.

