Melvin Lawrence, age 60, of Lloyd, FL died unexpectedly on August 27, 2017 at the Brynwood Center in Monticello. He was a native of the historic Pineywoods Community in Lloyd, a retired jack-of-all trades, and a member of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Lloyd. He also had been the recipient of education from the now-defunct Lloyd Elementary School and the now-defunct Mamie B. Scott Elementary School, Howard Middle School and Jefferson County High School in Monticello. Melvin will be remembered for numerous positive qualities, most obvious having been his quiet disposition and his overwhelming desire to assist others. Survivors include his parents, John Wesley Graham of Akron, Ohio and Thelma Lawrence Campbell of Lloyd; two sisters, Mary Campbell Walker of Monticello and Angela Campbell Price of Lloyd; three brothers, Marvin Campbell, Sr. of Monticello, Walter Campbell of Tallahassee, and Isaac Scott Campbell of Midway; his peers, the class of 1975 of Jefferson County High School; and a host of other relatives, including a special second cousin (composer of this obituary), Rosa Bassa of Lloyd.

Funeral services were conducted September 2, at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Lloyd. The eulogy was rendered by the pastors, Rev. Dr. Edward R. Scott, II. Burial followed at Mount Zion Cemetery. Tillman Funeral Home of Monticello was in charge of arrangements.

Related