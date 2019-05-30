Memorial Day Breakfast feeds 90+ veterans and friends

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Post 49, Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 49 served a breakfast for area veterans on Memorial Day Monday, May 27 at the Otto Walker Post home, in Monticello. There were 90+ veterans and community friends in attendance to honor our nation's fallen heroes.

Memorial Day is a day when we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It was a day born out of the Civil War, and a desire to honor the dead. Today it is considered one of the most meaningful holidays recognized by the Federal Government. The day is set aside to remember with gratitude and pride all those who served and died for our country and our freedom. It was meant for us to take a moment to reflect on those that served and lost their life in protection of this great Country, the United States of America.

A short program was held before the meal was served, presented by Post Commander Ken Faircloth, remembering area veterans who passed this year. Patriotic songs were sung by Navy Veteran Richard Jones, and music continued to be played through the event.

Bobbie Krebs pulled a winning raffle ticket from the 600 tickets sold. Commander Ken Faircloth announced to the room that Stewart Dalzell IV, of Stewarts Heating & Cooling, was the lucky winner of the AR-10 rifle, a custom-built prize from Robinson Gunworks.

The Post 49 groups meet together monthly on the second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and a brief meeting before separating into their individual meetings at 7:30 p.m. The next meetings will be held on June 11 at 1065 S. Water St.

Contact Post Commander Ken Faircloth at (850) 509-2628 or Unit President Debbie Mitchem at (850) 997-5456 for more information.