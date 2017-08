Michael Don Jackson, 63, Seminole FL, passed away July 13, 2017. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany. He lived in Georgia and Florida. He enjoyed riding and training horses, fishing and duck hunting with his friends. He is survived by his only daughter, Nicki Mann, his mother Geraldine Wilkie, his sister Alicia Parham, and his brothers Hadley Jackson and Charles Jackson. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfuneral.com. (727)391-0121.

