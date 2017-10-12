Michael Earl Corley, age 83, of Monticello, died October 10, 2017 at the Hospice House in Tallahassee, after a long illness. Mr. Corley was born May 15, 1934 in Miami, Florida to Marguerite (Bigbee) and Howard C. Corley, the second of three children. He graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1953. Mike travelled all over the USA rodeoing, competing in Bareback Bronc and Bull Riding. He was a block mason in South Florida and then became a fireman with the Miami-Dade County Fire Department, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1983 after an injury at work. He relocated to Monticello where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years, Edythe (Knowd) Corley; his four sons, Bret M. (Mary) Corley of Lloyd, R. Scott (Annie) Lummert of Monticello, Robert M. (Nikki) Corley of Charleston, Tennessee and Mark E. (Cheryl) Young of Trevose, Pennsylvania; his sister, Anne C. (Joe) Davis of Lloyd; his grandchildren Jeffery (Kelsey) Corley of Waukeenah, Aubrey Lummert of Homestead, TJ Lachance of Sebastian, Cutter and Colt Lummert of Reading, Pennsylvania, Taylor Corley of Atlanta, Georgia, Robert (Lindsey) Corley of Cleveland, Tennessee, Kami (Jake) Plemons of Tennessee, Olivia Willard of Trevose, Pennsylvania and Dakota Collier of Portland, Oregon; his ten great-grandchildren and his faithful pets, Taylor, Toby and Taz.

Mr. Corley was predeceased by his parents, a sister E. Maxine Jones and a son James Young.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello and services will be held in Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. with interment at Corley Cemetery on Cocroft Road in Monticello, Florida.

Donations can be made in his name to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee and the First United Methodist Church of Monticello.

