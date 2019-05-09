Michael Eugene Steen, 54, of Monticello, FL, passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Viewing-visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Tillman of Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Bethel AME Church, in Monticello, with burial following in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Steen had worked for several area nurseries and was a member of Bethel. Survivors include his sisters: Janie (Rev. Rudolph) Neely, Mary (Robert Scurry) Steen and Cynthia Steen; brothers: James (Ruth), Willie (Cheryl) and Franklin Steen; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James, Sr. and Mamie Ross Steen; and sisters Johnnie Mae Tyler and Eddie Mae Nealy.

