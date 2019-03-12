Michael H. Price, age 70, of Monticello, FL, passed away on Feb. 25, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1949 in Atlanta, GA; son of the late Willard Hubert Price and Nelle English Price.

He received his Bachelor's degree at Florida State University's College of Business.

He retired after working 45 years in Louisiana and throughout the state of Florida as an insurance marketing representative.

He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Monticello.

Michael Price is survived by his wife, Adeline Annette Price, of Monticello; his sister, Jane Henderson, of Brunswick, GA; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Melissa Price, of Cleveland, TN; his son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Janie Price, of Deland, FL; his son and daughter-in-law, Christian and Becca Price, of Las Vegas, NV; his stepson and daughter-in-law, David and Heather Valenzano, of San Diego, CA; his granddaughters: Clara Price, Emily Valenzano, Sophia Valenzano, and Winter Valenzano; his nephew, Clay Price, of Chattanooga, TN; his niece Sandra Price Shearer, of Athens, TN; his nephew, Russell Henderson, of Milledgeville, GA; his nephew, Rick Henderson and niece, Angie Henderson, both of Opelika, AL; his niece, Debbie Henderson, of Gray, GA; his niece, Susan Watson, of Milledgeville, GA; his niece, Ashley Curtis, of Hazel Green, AL; his nephew, Barry Semak, of Cleveland, TN; and his dear friends Dean and Andrea Jerger, of Monticello, with whom he shared a special bond.

Memorial services will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, or First United Methodist Church of Monticello, located at 325 W. Walnut St., Monticello, FL, 32344, with the donations designated for Pioneer Camp.

