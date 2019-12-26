Michael Louis Schneider, 65, of Tallahassee, passed away December 18, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Mike was born January 16, 1954 in Evanston, Ill. and was raised in Cleveland, Tenn. He met his wife Sidney in Marianna, Fla. and they married on September 4, 1976. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Auburn University in 1976 and a law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1979. Mike worked for 16 years as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit. From 2006 until his retirement in June 2019, he served on the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission as General Counsel and then Executive Director. Both personally and professionally he was a friend, mentor, advisor and perpetual voice of reason. He exhibited wisdom and kindness in all that he did. Mike’s sharp wit and colloquialisms will not soon be forgotten. Although he was a Tennessee Volunteer at heart, Mike loved to support his local team, Florida State. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family, snow skiing, attending sports games, bird hunting and playing golf.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Elisabeth (Schneider) Leong and son-in-law, Kieran Leong of Baltimore, Md.; a sister, Melody Pedersen of Kansas City, Mo., and two nieces. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Olin; and his wife, Sidney.

A celebration of Holy Eucharist in thanksgiving for his life was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 815 Piedmont Dr., in Tallahassee. Burial followed at Roselawn Cemetery. His family received friends following the service in the church’s parish hall.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee is assisting the Schneider family with their arrangements. (850) 385-2193. bevisfh.com

