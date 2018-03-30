Michael Raymond Lane, born on November 25, 1955 in St. Petersburg, FL died March 25, 2018. He was employed as a supervisor for Asplundh Tree Service for 17 years. He completed 25 years service at Florida Power/Duke Energy as a supervisor.

Surviving are his mother, Toni Lane of Monticello, FL; his sister, Mrs. Melanie Rodgers of Birmingham, AL.; his children: Kristopher Michael, Kory Monroe, Kyle Morgan, Kurt Mathew, and Kaitlin Marie; and his grandchildren: Jordyn, Jaxon, Carter, Carson. We loved him and will miss him. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

