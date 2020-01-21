Middle-High Teacher of the Year: Shavonne Giddins

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Shavonne Giddins may be one of the newer faces in the halls and classrooms of Jefferson Somerset, but her dedication, commitment and care towards education have already been recognized by the school's administration.

Giddins, who has only been at Jefferson Somerset for a little over a year, is this year's Middle-High Teacher of the Year for Jefferson County.

At the county's high school, Giddins teaches Pre-Algebra, Algebra I and Algebra II.

“Teaching opens an avenue for my students to gain knowledge, wisdom and understanding. It helps my kids know how to problem solve, make real-world connections and strategize,” said Giddins. Through her effective teaching, Giddins says that she is able to provide opportunities that will help her students learn new ways to understand and comprehend the world on different levels.

“I know that math can be hard, but proving to my students that they can be successful, by starting with the simplest skill they know, is wonderful when they keep adding and building up to harder skills.”

Giddins adds that her mission in life is continuing becoming a better version herself and to inspire her students to aim for the same goal.

“There is no limit to becoming better!” she concludes.