Military Crosses Project

Dear Editor,

By now you have probably seen or heard about the 30 crosses with the names of deceased Veterans in front of the old high school administration building on the corner of US 90 and Water street. All of those Veterans were killed while they were on active duty. These crosses will be placed again on Memorial Day in memory of these Veterans. We are trying to recognize all Jefferson County Veterans. The Veterans Celebration Committee just held a program and luncheon in honor of all Veterans living in Jefferson County. We would love to be able to recognize all those Veterans who have gone on before us. If you have a loved one who is a deceased Veteran and would like a cross placed in their memory, you may pick up an application in the office of the First United Methodist Church.

Sincerely,

Earlene W. Knight