Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Pageant slated for June 3 • 4:00 p.m.

Baby to Junior Miss Pageant June 3 • 10:00 a.m.

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Watermelon Festival Pageants will be held on June 3, at the old Jefferson County High School Auditorium, located on South Water Street. This year’s pageants will again include age divisions from birth through 23 years old.

The Baby to Junior Miss pageant will be held on June 3 at 10 a.m. The age divisions are: 0-11 months old (separate division for boys and girls); 12-23 months old (separate division for boys and girls); 2-3 years old (separate division for boys and girls); 4-6 years old; 7-9 years old; and 10-12 years old. Each girl/boy will compete in the “formal wear” competition, with optionals available for Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire, and Best Stage Presence.

The Teen Miss Watermelon and Miss Watermelon pageant will be held at 4:00 p.m. also on June 3.

The Teen Miss Watermelon division is for girls ages 13-15 years old. Each young lady will compete in a private interview, a casual wear competition and an evening gown competition.

The Miss Watermelon Queen division is for girls ages 16-23. The Miss contestants will also be judged during a private interview, a casual wear competition and an evening gown competition.

Both Miss and Teen Miss contestants also have the option of entering the optional divisions of: Talent, Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire, and Best Stage Presence.

Every contestant will receive a trophy and the queens in each division will receive a crown, trophy and sash.

There is a $40 entry fee to enter the Baby to Junior Miss Pageant and a $50 entry fee to enter the Miss and Teen Miss pageant. The deadline to enter the pageant is Tuesday, May 16.

Pageant applications may be picked up at the Monticello News office (located at 180 West Washington St.), Simpson Nurseries (located at 52 Nacoosa Rd) or at the Chamber of Commerce (located at 420 W. Washington St.). You may also download the applications from the Chamber of Commerce website at: www.monticellojeffersonfl.com

For more information on the Baby to Junior Miss pageant please contact Cassi Anderson at (850) 688-3146 or email at cassi@simpsonnurseries.com.

For more information on The Teen Miss and Miss Watermelon Queen pageant please contact Cheltsie Kinsley Holbrook, at (850) 464-2315, (850) 973-4141 or email at cheltsieliz@gmail.com.

You may also send a message through the Jefferson County Watermelon Pageant Facebook page. Be sure to like the Facebook page and stay up to date on all the information for the pageant. Posts are made frequently.