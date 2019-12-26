A kiss under the mistletoe…a holiday tradition that hasn’t much changed! If you look around, you’ll be sure to find some growing on the branches of several different species of hardwood trees throughout Jefferson County. This same mistletoe is often harvested and brought inside for holiday decoration.

The species we have here is known as American or oak mistletoe. It only grows in deciduous trees that shed their leaves annually. While mistletoe has over 200 host plants, you’ll find it most commonly in oaks, maples, and pecans. Look for a green, ball shaped mass about 3’ wide in the tops of trees. Each mass is an individual mistletoe plant and some trees may have a few or many.

Mistletoe is a small, evergreen shrub with white berries. It is considered a hemi-parasitic plant because although it makes some of its own food through photosynthesis, it still steals water and nutrients from its host plant. Typically, most healthy trees can tolerate mistletoe without any ill effects. Trees that become severely infested with mistletoe can become weakened and decline in health, especially if the tree is already stressed by pests, drought or disease.

If you have mistletoe growing on trees in your yard the best thing you can do for them is to make sure trees are in good health by proper watering, fertilization and pest management. If you suspect trees on your property are suffering from mistletoe, you can prune the infected branches. Since mistletoe roots from its host tree, simply cutting it flush with the branch will not kill it. You can remove the roots by pruning at least six inches below the point of attachment.

While some may consider mistletoe to be a pest, it does have some benefits. Mistletoe serves as a valuable resource to our wildlife, primarily birds and insects. Mistletoe is the only food source for the caterpillar of the great purple hairstreak butterfly.

If you are considering harvesting mistletoe this winter to use for decoration, be sure to place it carefully. Mistletoe berries and all parts of the plant are poisonous to humans so keep plants and decorations out of the reach of children and pets.

For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office at (850) 342-0187.

