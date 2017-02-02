MLK Day parade marks celebration of civil rights leader

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The annual Jefferson County MLK Day parade drew participants from the civic, business and church community, including the JCMHS JROTC Tiger Battalion, VFW Post 251, the Jefferson County Chapter of the NAACP, American Legion Otto M. Walker Post 49, the Jefferson County Retired Educators Association, Martha’s Bouncing Babies, New Bethel A.M.E., Bell’s Transportation, Jefferson Senior Center, Young Boys to Men, Caring Hearts In-Home Care, Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Delta Sigma Theta (Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter), the A.E.A.O.N.M.S. Youth Dept., the Temple of Ahmed #37, Friends of ‘Vettes (a Corvette owner’s club), Tax Collector Lois Howell Hunter, and more.

With school out for the day, spectators included several children along the downtown route as it wound around the Courthouse on its way to the MLK Community Center near the old Howard Middle School. The number of spectators significantly increased in the residential neighborhoods along the way, where many people were able to enjoy the parade while sitting on their front porches. Some families even had their grills going as the parade passed by.

At the MLK Community Center, members of the Center’s board of directors served hot dogs and soft drinks to parade participants and crowds of onlookers who arrived, while nearby vendors sold a variety of other foods.

Here are some of the sights from MLK Day.