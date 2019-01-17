MLK Parade and Celebration planned for Monday

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will honor the birthday of Dr. King with a dance and parade. The theme: 'Activating the Dream' will begin with a weekend activity which starts Saturday evening, January 19 with a dance from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The cost is $15 for individuals and $25 for couples. This event is a fundraiser for the MLK Jr. Center. Food, music and fun are included.

On the following Monday, January 21, the 21st annual MLK Parade will begin on S. Jefferson Street (US 19,) with Coordinator Charles Parrish lining up cars and other parade

City Bank, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The parade begins promptly at 11:30 a.m.

The parade route will continue north on Jefferson Street, east on Washington Street (Highway 90,) south on MLK, and east on 1st Street to the Community Center at 1420 1st Street, where the parade will end.

Vendors will be set-up and located at the MLK Center with food, music, and merchandise will be for sale. There will be MLK related activities throughout the afternoon.

Come join in the celebration and excitement by walking, or driving your vehicle in the parade to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Plan to come join the festivities to celebrate the past and press on into the future.

For more information and directions contact Parrish at 850-997-3760.