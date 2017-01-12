MLK programs, parade planned

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Dr. MLK Community Center, in Monticello, will host a commemorative program in honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, with the theme this year, 'Where Do We Go From Here?'

The program will consist of congregational hymns, a solo trumpeter, and reflections on the movement in action. The featured speaker will be Minister Joseph Jones, with music provided by

members of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church choir in Tallahassee.

Refreshments will be served following the program’s conclusion. The community is invited and encouraged to attend this afternoon event. Come enjoy the fellowship and hear some encouraging words, say its sponsors.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 38th annual day of festivities, meanwhile, will begin at 11 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, with a parade on South Jefferson, starting in front of Capital City Bank.

This year's program will include speeches, songs, food and retail vendors, games, and other fun and educational activities, all of which begin immediately following the parade at the MLK, Jr. Community Center, located at 1420 1st Street.

The event is free and all are welcome to come and enjoy the day, which run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Your participation is needed to make this event successful,” said a representative of the sponsoring MLK Community Center.

For more information or to participate in the parade, or if you would like to be included on the speakers or vendors lists, contact Coordinator Charles Parrish at 850-997-3760.