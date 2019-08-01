Monticello becomes a beautiful city

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello and Jefferson County are officially Keep America Beautiful (KAB) communities.

Almost exactly a year after applying for the KAB designation – a process that includes surveys, training sessions and a fair number of litter-cleanup efforts – the community received its official certificate of affiliation two weeks ago, making it one of more than 600 such communities across the country and the 44th in Florida.

Isaac Nicholson, regional director of the Connecticut-based national KAB, presented the certificate to Katrina Richardson, executive director of the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, at the Jefferson County Commission meeting on Thursday evening, July 18.

Nicholson was accompanied in the honors by Mary Jean Young, the director of the Keep Florida Beautiful (KFB), which is headquartered in Tallahassee.

“I'm super excited to receive this certificate,” Richardson said, adding

that the local group had only completed the last training session the night before. She couldn't wait, she said, to apply for the many grants and rewards that were available to KAB affiliates.

Those grants and rewards, however, don't come absent strings, namely the responsibility of helping promote the KAB's mission of recycling, beautification and antilittering.

Or as the organization states it on its website, its mission is “to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment,” so that each is “clean, green and a beautiful place to live.”

Monticello/Jefferson initiated the process to become a KAB affiliate on July 30, 2018, when a group of about a dozen business and community leaders met at the chamber with Nicholson, Young and others to learn about the benefits and requirements of KAB affiliation.

From that initial gathering came the core group that went on to complete the training, do the surveys and undertake cleanup campaigns necessary for induction into the organization. And which induction requires periodic cleanup and beautification efforts going forward, as well as campaigns to encourage recycling.

Ultimately, the goal is to educate the public about litter and make the city and county as litter-free as possible.

A nonprofit founded in 1953, the KAB rests on the three pillars of recycling, beautification and litter abatement, which efforts the organization holds lead to improved property values, lower crime rates and a better quality of life.

The goal, as Nicholson told the group in July 2018, is to inspire and educate people to take daily actions to improve and beautify their communities and environments by not littering, picking up existing litter, planting trees and plants and recycling.

The organization's impact goals, he said, were fourfold. These were to reduce litter by 35 percent in KAB affiliate service areas, improve recycling attitudes and behavior by 20 percent nationally, improve recycling quality by 15 percent in the affiliate service areas, and improve and maintain a million public spaces.

Nicholson characterized litter as misplaced solid waste that can range from tiny bits of paper to larger items. Which problem, he said, could only be eliminated through a behavior modification system that employed everything from education and persuasion to rewards and penalties.

A 2009 KAB study found that litter costs the United States nearly $11.5 billion annually, of which cost businesses paid $9.1 billion. The study also found that about 85 percent of littering was the result of individual attitudes, with individual behavior the primary contributor to litter.

The study found that motorists were responsible for 52 percent of the litter on roadways, with pedestrians contributing 22.8 percent, improperly covered truck or cargo loads accounting for 16.4 percent, and improperly secured containers, dumpsters, trash cans and residential waste or recycling bins contributing 1.5 percent.

Off-roadway litter likewise originated from multiple sources, according to the study. But primarily it collected at such places as transition points, business entrances, transportation centers, storm drains, loading docks, construction sites and high-traffic retail locations.

The study found that 85 percent of littering behavior resulted from individuals' lack of awareness, concern or motivation, with the other 15 percent being an effect of the environment, either because of a lack of receptacles, too great a distance between receptacles, or the amount of existing litter encouraging littering.

Others of the studies findings:

* Individual under 30 are more likely to litter, with age, not gender, a significant predictor of littering.

* A belief that littering is wrong and a feeling of personal obligation not to litter is a key predictor of whether a person will litter.

* A strong correlation exists between a setting's appearance and littering behavior. People, in other words, are more likely to litter in areas where litter exists.

* Conversely, communities that are clean and exhibit little visible litter are likely to remain clean.

* The installation of trash and recycling receptacles is a simple strategy to promote the proper disposal of trash and reduce litter.