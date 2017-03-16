Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd annual Monticello Bike Fest of Saturday, April 1. Registration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 31 at the Rev Cafe', on the southeast corner of the Courthouse Circle. Participants may register online at: raceroster.com/events/2017/10130/monticello-bike-fest.

On Friday evening cyclists will receive a free beer, chicken jambalaya tasting, refreshments, a $5 voucher good to use at any Chamber member merchant, and enjoy live music by 'Baby Gray.'

Registration and packet pick-up is sponsored by Rev. Cafe' and FMB.

Area merchants are invited to 'dress-up a bike' for the occasion. The 'Best Dressed' bike themed to your business will win a whooping $50 bill and lots of recognition!