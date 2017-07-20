Monticello Boasts First-Ever Pecan Shipments Out of State

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County has been a land of firsts many times over, including being the spot where the first watermelons were discovered by Spaniards in the sixteenth century. They also became the first place another delectable food item was shipped by train from in the early 20th century.

The first carload of pecans ever shipped out of Florida departed from tiny Monticello on November 24, 1921. The destination for the nuts was St. Louis, Mo., consigned to Funston and Company. They were transported via the Atlantic Coast Line.

The shipment marked a new era and served as only a benchmark for what was to come.

It took years for local pecan grove owners to test out the best varieties for the area and, during experimentation, progress was not expected to be very great, but, finally in 1921, a time had arrived when it was no longer an experiment. A pecan grove was considered a solid investment and it was rated by the national farm loan board as the most stable of all orchards.

The pecan business had finally reached a stage where it could no longer be ignored. Shipments being sent out from Monticello in carload lots caused the world to sit up and take notice of this agribusiness.

The total amount of pecans produced in Jefferson County in 1921 approached several hundred thousand pounds.

The Tallahassee Democrat in 1921 proclaimed:

“Monticello has for some time been the only town in the United States from which you could order a carload of watermelon seed with any likelihood of having the order filled, and she now ships the first carload of pecans ever shipped from the state. This is bound to turn the eyes of the world on Monticello and we look for pecan groves to be planted all over the county. Those who plant first will have bearing orchards first and reap the first reward.”