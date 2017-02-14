Monticello couple seriously injured in US 19 accident

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

An early Monday morning accident involving three vehicles on US 19 South earlier this week resulted in serious injuries to a Monticello couple.

Injured in the three-vehicle accident, which occurred at 7:23 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, were James Bradley, 53, the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck, and his wife and passenger, Emma Bradley, also 53. Both Bradleys were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), which reported no other injuries.

The other two drivers involved in the accident were Ethan Davis, 19, of Monticello, driving a 1999 Honda Civic; and Regina Smith, 52, of Monticello, driving a 2007 Kia Sportage. In the vehicle with Smith were passengers Gracelyn Alday, 12, and Savannah Alday, 10, also of Monticello.

According to the FHP report, Davis’ Honda attempted a left turn from Coopers Pond Road onto US 19 and came into the path of the Bradley’s Ranger, which was traveling south on the outside lane of the highway, followed by Smith’s Sportage.

The impact of the collision between the Honda and Ranger caused the pickup to overturn, ejecting Emma Bradley onto the roadway. Smith’s Sportage then traveled over Emma Bradley before colliding with the rear of the pickup truck.

The FHP charged Davis with failure to yield the right-of-way.