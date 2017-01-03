Monticello gets its own hometown coffee roaster

Lazaro Aleman

In case you didn’t know – it apparently has been an open secret in the community for a while -- Monticello/Jefferson County now have their own homegrown coffee roaster and distributor.

Pecan Hill Coffee Roasters, located at 2084 South Jefferson Street and in business for about two years, is made up of the father/son team of Roy and Dave Mediate and partner Barney Gregory, a lifetime friend of Roy’s.

Featuring flavored, unflavored and espresso coffees, the business boasts more than 50 flavors and growing, as blend meister Gregory continues blending new ones. The currently available flavors include snickerdoo, southern pecan, pecan pie, caramel nut fudge, choco-

late almond, pumpkin spice, country grog, Irish cream and raspberry mocha – just to name just a few. The flavored coffees, moreover, are also available in decaf, which is decaffeinated naturally.

“The majority of our stuff is natural and organic,” Mediate says. “If I can’t pronounce it, I don’t want my kids drinking it. Our decaf coffee is water processed. We don’t use chemicals that can give people headaches or stomach problems. The bigger companies prefer the chemical process because it’s faster and cheaper but we use the slower water process.”

Pecan Hill sells its coffees at its South Jefferson Street location, at various outlets in Monticello and Tallahassee and Thomasville, and online, which sales make up the lion’s share of its customers and whose orders come from around the country.

How the business came about, as Mediate tells it, is that his father got a call from a sister in Tennessee, who informed the elder Mediate in so many words that he needed to take over her coffee business, as she was retiring.

Mediate says his father called “a summit meeting” of the would-be partners, meaning Gregory and him, and the two reluctantly embraced the idea, so long as it proved fun to do.

“That was our one stipulation,” says Mediate, who describes the operation simply as “three guys who like good coffee, enjoy making it, and have a good time doing it.”

“If it stops being fun, we stop doing it,” Gregory interjects.

Pecan Hill’s coffee beans come from around the world. The coffees arrive in 150 to 180 lbs. burlap sack of green beans that Pecan Hill then roasts and flavors.

Originally, the trio roasted and produced the different types of coffees at the South Jefferson Street location. In time, however, the limited space there proved impractical and the roasting and production aspects of the operation were moved to Thomasville, to a larger facility with the capacity for growth.

“We do the stuff that takes up a lot of space up in Thomasville,” says Gregory, adding that previously it wasn’t uncommon to have 10 or 12 barrels of coffee crowding the small working area in the South Jefferson Street location.

“We do everything from the green coffee beans to when it goes into your coffee pot,” Mediate says. ”We pick up, roast, grind and deliver the coffee. We have three boys that help us. It’s completely a family operation.”

Gregory notes that he uses industry formulas to blend the different flavored coffee beans and come up with the new flavors; and sometimes he creates his own proprietary formulas. He says it takes a mere handful of flavored beans to flavor a pound or more of coffee.

“When we mix the flavors, we let them sit for 24 to 48 hours to allow the flavors to meld,” Gregory says. “We work with a company that doesn’t make the flavored beans for us until we call. It takes 12 days for the flavors to be vacuum-infused into the coffee beans.”

Mediate describes the working relationship among the partners as laidback and congenial.

“We have no preconceived notions,” Mediate says. “We have a lot of fun together and we do a lot of experimentation. We have to be in complete agreement to go forward with a new idea. Roy is president, Barney does the flavors, and I do whatever. But we all do some delivery. Some days are easy, others we work all day and into the night. We’re very flexible. It all depends on the orders.”

He describes the group’s research and development process as rather unique and unorthodox. Once a new flavor is developed, the three partners taste test it first, he says. And sometimes, that’s as far as a new product goes before the idea is rejected. If the new flavor passes their taste test, however, he carries it Capital City Bank, where his wife, Glorianna, works. If it passes muster with the employees there, then it goes to his church, Mediate says.

“If the church people pass it, we put a label on it and sell it,” he says.

Pecan Hill will produce custom labeled or souvenir coffees for specific occasions, such as anniversaries, birthdays, weddings and the like. It also tries to accommodate special orders.

“If a restaurant or a customer has an idea for a particular flavor or blend, we will work with them,” Gregory says.

The two say fall and winter is their busiest time of year, with summers not so much so.

“In the last three weeks, for example, we’ve gone through 15 bags of coffee, or about 2,300 lbs of coffee,” Mediate says.

As for the quality of their coffees, “Ours is as good as anybody’s and better than most,” Mediate says.

For more information, visit www.pecanhillcoffee.com/ or call (850) 879-8389.