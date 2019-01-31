Monticello is a nationally recognized Tree City

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Every year, on the third Friday in January, the City of Monticello plants trees in celebration of National Arbor Day in Florida.

The City of Monticello has been a nationally-recognized 'Tree City' for 31-years.

Monticello residents were invited to attend a small ceremony on Jan. 18, performed by City officials. The program included a welcome by City Council Member Julie Conley, the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation by City Clerk Emily Anderson and the planting of several flowering Crepe Myrtle trees near the Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) by city employees for all to see and enjoy.