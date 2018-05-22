Monticello man killed

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

(Photo Courtesy of WTXL ABC27)

A Jefferson County man died in a head-on collision with another Jefferson County resident in Leon County on Monday morning, May 21.

Killed at the scene of the 7:30 a.m. accident, on the 11000 block of County Road 59 (Veterans Memorial Drive), was Alejandro Sera, 50, of Monticello. The other vehicle involved in the accident was a school bus carrying three children and driven by Keyontra Barnes, 27, of Monticello.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Sera was northbound when his SUV crossed the double yellow line into the path of Barnes' southbound school bus. The FHP reports that Barnes was unable to avert the head-on collision with Sera's SUV.

Sera was pronounced dead on the scene. Barnes and her three passengers were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS and Tallahassee Fire Department assisted the FHP, which is investigating to determine if charges are warranted.