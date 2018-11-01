Monticello man wins $500,000 in lottery

Ashley Hunter
ECB Publishing, Inc.

A 21-year-old Monticello Man named John Devane won big time after turning a $5 scratch off lottery ticket into a $500,000 winning prize.
On Wednesday, October 31, the Florida Lottery announced that Devane had claimed his prize after purchasing and scratching off a five dollar winning ticket from the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.
The ticket was reportedly purchased from the Monticello Winn-Dixie, located at 1245 S. Jefferson St.
The Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game features more than $182.8 million in various prizes, including 44 prizes of $500,000.
According to the Florida Lottery, Devane's chances of winning were one in 4.23.
Scratch-off tickets comprise approximately 69 percent of lottery ticket sales.
John Devane declined to have his photograph taken.

