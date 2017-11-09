Monticello News is a drop-off point for J.O.Y.

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello News office, 180 W. Washington Street, is proud to be one of the drop-off points for the 2017 Jefferson Organization for Youth Christmas Gift program, along with FMB Bank, the Wacissa Post Office, the TMH Medical Office (out by Tractor Supply on U.S.19 South) and Tupelos's Bakery.

John G. Lilly, Sr., County Extension Director and 4-H Program Director for the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Office, was helping deliver one of the official collection boxes last Friday to officially kick off the News office as a collection site.

The J.O.Y. Gift program is being coordinated by Melissa Watson of the Capital Area Community Action Agency, which will be accepting applications from low-income families with children in the 4-to-12-year-old age range.

Donated gift suggestions include: jump ropes, coloring books, crayons/markers, learning toys, board games, puzzles, Legos/blocks, backpacks, blankets, hats/scarves, reading books, and lunch boxes. For girls specifically, jewelry, dolls, hair accessories, arts/crafts, and game books. For boys specifically, sports balls, comic books, model kits, toy cars, and game books.

The merchants will contact the extension office whenever the collection boxes are full so they can be refilled, and the deadline for making a donation to the J.O.Y. program is December 15.

Low-income families who want their 4-to-12-year-old children considered for the program must complete one application per child, and there is a two-year limit of participation for each child. To pick up an application, contact Melissa Watson at (850) 222-2043, Ext. 107. The deadline for turning in an application is Monday, Dec. 4.