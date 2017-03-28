Monticello Pillow Pals make special pillows for breast cancer patients

Lynette Norris

As breast cancer survivors recover from surgeries or endure radiation treatments, driving a car with the seat belt fastened across a sore, tender chest can be very painful.

To help alleviate that, the ‘Monticello Pillow Pals’ gathered in the front room at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, bringing plenty of sewing machines, fabric, and stuffing to sew small, soft chest pillows to go between the chest and seatbelt, and act as a cushion.

As the group of ladies arrived, they organized into smaller groups, cutting fabric, sewing pillow forms and bright, colorful pillowcases, pressing seams and placing the soft filling in the small pillows. At their first meeting, the group completed 23 pillows.

“We’ll get better and faster as we get more practice,” said Linda Henry, the acknowledged leader. The ladies will continue to meet at the Senior Center the second Thursday of each month, and extend a warm welcome to anyone who wants to join and help make pillows. For more information about the group and their work, contact Linda Henry at (850) 997-6994.

The completed pillows will be donated to Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center and the Oncology Center in Thomasville for distribution to patients.