Monticello police cars go white

Lazaro Aleman ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Police Department (MPD) is adding four new vehicles to its fleet, and unlike the black-and-whites that residents are accustomed to seeing, the new vehicles are all white, with black lettering.

These latest vehicles, which are not actually new in terms of year of make, but rather new to the department, have seen previous police service.

The vehicles are surplus donations from the Tallahassee Police Department. Or better stated, three are donations, as the fourth, a Crown Victoria, cost the MPD a whopping $500. So all told, the four vehicles – consisting of two SUVs, an Expedition and a Crown Victoria – cost the MPD $500. Not a bad deal. The four, incidentally, are 2011 models, or about eight years old, but still serviceable.

Police Chief Fred Mosley reports that two of the vehicles are already in service, and the other two are being equipped for service. And no, the chief has no plan to repaint these latest additions. So citizens can expect to see both white and black-and-white cruisers soon roaming the town.