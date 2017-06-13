On Saturday, May 27, nearly 40 residents from Jefferson and Leon counties joined together to volunteer for a Monticello Southside Community Cleanup Day (Part 1). Part 1 of this event focused on tidying properties located on East Clark Avenue and Sage Street. Volunteers committed to a minimum 3-hour session (9 a.m. -noon) to work on a number of community projects. These projects included, but were not limited to, trash pickup, debris cleanup, planting community gardens, and providing lawn care for East Clark Avenue and Sage Street residents. In exchange for volunteering their time for community enhancement efforts, all volunteers were provided free breakfast and lunch for the day.

The Community Cleanup event was led by Jefferson County native and former Southside resident, Iesha Jackson. “Cleaning up the community was a God-given vision for the betterment of the Southside area. This vision and conviction to enact a positive change resulted in the courage to see the vision through” said Jackson.

Jackson credits her parents, Tony and Lakayshia Jackson, and Community Advocator, La’Ashle Norton, for fully supporting the Community Cleanup event. These individuals also provided ideas on how to make the event a success. Jackson also sends a special thank you to Brother’s Lawn Care (Major Bellamy, Joseph Bellamy Jr. and Alonzo Mill) and to every volunteer (many of which are Southside residents) for stepping in to make a positive change in the Southside community.

If you are also interested in supporting these efforts, Jackson invites you to participate in Part 2 of the Community Cleanup Day which will take place on Saturday, June 24th. Contact Iesha Jackson on Facebook or call Little Angels In Training, LLC at 850-997-5656 to receive more information and sign up today. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all volunteers who sign up no later than Wednesday, June 21st.

