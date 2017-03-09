Monticello takes stand against two legislative measures

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Concerned about the general erosion of home rule and renewed efforts in the current legislative session to further reduce these powers, the Monticello City Council this week passed a resolution urging lawmakers to oppose two bills in particular.

Councilwoman Julie Conley introduced the resolution, which required the council amending its agenda, as the item wasn’t listed.

Resolution 2017-02, which the council approved unanimously on Tuesday evening, March 7, urges lawmakers to oppose House Bill 17 and Senate Bill 1158, both of which aim to preempt home rule powers when it comes to certain activities.

HB-17 prohibits counties and municipalities from adopting or imposing new regulations on businesses, professions or occupations and requires the repeal of such existing regulations, among other things.

And SB-1158 preempts to the Florida Legislature a city’s authority to adopt and enforce certain ordinances or regulations relating to commerce, trade, or labor, unless expressly authorized by law.

The resolution holds that the two bills thwart the ability of city officials to respond timely to matters of local importance raised by local citizens and shifts the responsibility to a distant 160-member body that meets briefly once a year.

In introducing the resolution, Conley noted that she had been involved in public life in one form or another since 1997, and she considered home rule to be one of the most important tenets.

“To preempt us in what we have to do to serve the people is wrong,” Conley said. “I want us to pass this resolution to oppose these two bills.”

Councilman Troy Avera agreed.

Although home rule sounded like an antiquated term, it was in actuality a critical and relevant concept that the Legislature was constantly chipping away at, Avera said. No city or county was like any other and each should have the right to make pass it own rules and regulations specific to its circumstances, he said.

“Everybody in Florida should be concerned about being able to make your own ordinances,’ Avera said.

Prior to the 1968 revision of the Florida Constitution, local governments had only those powers expressly granted to them by state law, according to the website of the Florida Bar. In 1968, however, the Florida Constitution was amended to authorize local home rule powers to both cities and charter counties, which powers the Florida Supreme Court afterwards significantly narrowed.

In response, the Legislature in 1973 enacted the Municipal Home Rule Power Act (MHRPA), now codified in Chapter 166 of the Florida Statues, that guarantees that local governments retain governmental, corporate and proprietary powers to enable them to conduct municipal government, perform municipal functions and render municipal services, according to the Florida Bar. Which power, states the explanation, may not be curtailed except as otherwise provided by law.

“Both the Florida Constitution and state statures express a preference that, absent some necessity for statewide enactment, local officials should deal with problems relating to the health and welfare of their citizens,” states the Florida Bar.