Monticello: A tour bus destination

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc

Imagine that.

Yes, Monticello is one of the stops on the “Monticello, Madison and Mama June’s” tour offered by Vivo Travel and Tours.

Sheryl Emmett, owner of Vivo, put the tour together for several retirees from Orlando to Jacksonville, retirees who are originally from the New England and Northeast, but moved to Florida. Some of them hail from as far away as Germany or Puerto Rico.

Emmett wanted to show them more of the “Real Florida” than just the standard tourist attractions, so she organized this trip as one of several “back roads tours” to show them some of the small towns and the history of their adopted state.

Shortly before stopping in Monticello, the group had been in Madison and Greenville, visiting historical sites such as Ray Charles’ childhood home.

“They have the time and they have the money,” said Emmett. “And they want to see some of these little small towns.”

She has done “covered bridge tours” in Georgia and courthouse tours of historic courthouses in small Southern towns.

Her group of about 34 also wanted to see the Monticello Opera House, but it wasn’t open. However, they heard about the production of “The Odd Couple” playing there, so don’t be too surprised if they come back again to take in a show!