Monticello will soon shine brighter at night

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Parts of Monticello will be brighter at nights in the coming months, thanks to new LED streetlights that Duke Energy plans to install.

The way it was left at a Monticello City Council workshop on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, Duke representatives are to consult with City Manager Steve Wingate to decide exactly where the new lights will be installed

The idea discussed at the workshop was to install trial lights on the commercial sections of US 19 north and south of the town to see how motorists and residents take to the new lighting. The mostly commercial section of Railroad Street between US 90 and York Street may also be upgraded, as may other sections, as determined by Wingate and the Duke Energy representatives.

Depending on residents’ reaction, the council will then decide whether to expand the program and have LED lights installed in other parts of town.

At Tuesday’s workshop, Duke Energy representatives Danny Collins and Jarrett Daniels told the council about the street lighting program, which they said the electric company was rolling out and promoting in the hope that cities would choose to participate.

The two describe LED lights as more efficient and longer lasting than the HPS lights currently installed around town. For what it’s worth, LED stands for light-emitting diode, and HPS for High Pressure Sodium.

“There is no requirement that a community do this,” Collins said of the conversion program that the two were proposing. “But it’s been so popular, we wanted you to know about it.’

He said if council members wanted to see what the lighting would look like, Perry in Taylor County would soon have all its lights converted to LED, one of several north Florida communities to sign onto the program.

Daniels said that although it didn’t apply in Monticello because of its low crime rate, law-enforcement agencies in larger communities appreciated LED lighting for both the greater visibility and higher resolution it afforded for surveillance and cameras respectively.

He said LED lights were not only more energy efficient and longer lasting, but they required less maintenance. And best of all, the conversion required no upfront cost, so long as the city went with the standard package being proposed. This entailed leaving the existing poles in place and changing the light fixtures with what he called the Roadway model.

Councilman Troy Avera raised the issue of light fixtures that matched the town’s historic character, noting that what was wanted was something enhanced the city’s historic character, not detracted from it.

“We want something that fits who we are,” Avera said.

No problem, Daniels said. The town could choose other than the standard package Duke was offering, but, he emphasized, it would cost extra.

“We’re proposing a light-for-light change-out,” he said. “If you want something that fits the town, we have other options. But it will cost more if you want a different option.”

He said it again later in a different way.

“There is no conversion cost the way we’re proposing it,” Daniels said. “But if you want to make modifications and switch out the poles, you will have to make an investment, as the fixtures and poles have to be compatible.”

Another option, he said, was that the city could accomplish the change-out in phases instead of one fell swoop.

The discussion then got into the nitty-gritty of luminous output, directional versus widespread lighting patterns, and other esoteric topics. Bottom line, the light output from the new lights will be technically comparable to the existing lights, but will appear brighter to the naked eye, Daniels said.

“Because of the color difference, the LED lights will appear brighter, but it will be the same luminous output,” he assured the council. “We wouldn’t take a historic town like Monticello and make it look like South Florida. We wouldn’t do that.”

He said the LED lights would also be dark-sky compliant.

The council consensus was to have Duke Energy start with upgrading “the main commercial drags” but not the town proper, where the residential areas are congregated.

Daniels agreed that it made sense to start with the major thoroughfares, where “safety was the number one consideration.”