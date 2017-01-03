Monticello woman dies in auto crash New Year’s Day

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A 53-year-old Monticello woman lost her life in an auto accident in Thomasville on New Year’s Day.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Katrina Patterson was killed when her car crashed into another at Patton and West Jackson streets about 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Troopers say the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Jackson Street when the westbound vehicle went into the eastbound lane and its front smashed into the driver’s door of the other vehicle.

Officials say Patterson was killed upon impact and the driver of the other vehicle received non-threatening injuries.

The accident remained under investigation as of press time.