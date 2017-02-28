Monticello woman injured in wreck

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A local woman, who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the county last week, was flown by Shands helecopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as a precaution and released the same day.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that 71-year-old Rebecca Davis, of Monticello, was traveling south on SR 59 about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, when she “blacked out”, according to her testimony to FHP trooper John Sleigher, who investigated the accident.

Davis’ 2007 GMC traveled across the northbound lane of SR 59 and onto the grass shoulder on the east side, where the vehicle struck the underbrush and partially overturned.

Davis, who was wearing her seatbelt, had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel. The FHP reports that no charge was filed.