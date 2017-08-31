Monticello Woman’s Club Organized In 1916

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Over 101 years ago, the Woman’s Club of Monticello was organized during a meeting that took place at the Jefferson Hotel on Jan. 16, 1916.

The keynote speaker for the organizational meeting was Mrs. W.S. Jennings, president of the Florida Federation of Woman’s Clubs. Arriving on the afternoon train, Mrs. Jennings was hurriedly taken to the hall where she spoke to the women about the Federation, its work, and the club work of other women throughout the state of Florida.

Mrs. Jennings was enthusiastically greeted by the Monticello women, who voted unanimously to form a Woman’s Club.

Mrs. Jennings was named temporary chairman at the meeting and Mrs. C.A. Simpson was named recording secretary.

The women proceeded to adopt a constitution and bylaws, a copy of which had been brought by Mrs. Jennings. There were several changes mapped out to suit the local conditions before it was formally adopted.

The following women were chosen as permanent officers:

• President, Mrs. O.Z. Olin

• First Vice President, Miss Elsie Partridge

• Second Vice President, Mrs. Randolph Epps

• Third Vice President, Mrs. C.A. Simpson

• Recording Secretary, Mrs. D.A. Finlayson

• Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. J.M. Henry

• Treasurer, Mrs. C.T. Carroll

The meeting of the excited women ended and the executive board (the local officers elected) planned to meet with Mrs. Jennings in the evening.

A meeting was planned at the school house auditorium on the following Tuesday afternoon to complete organizing the local chapter.

Mrs. T.T. Turnbull was elected to chair the finance committee.

On Sunday, Mrs. Jennings was entertained with a luncheon at the home of Mrs. Randolph Epps, with a few members of the club present. Mrs. Jennings departed Monticello on the Sunday afternoon train.

In 1916, Monticello had a splendid library with many books on hand, and about $700 cash. The Woman’s Club hoped to secure this library for one room of the clubhouse.

It was predicted at the time that Monticello would have one of the finest Woman’s Clubs in the state and history proved this prediction to come true.